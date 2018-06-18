Kenilworth in Bloom launches annual garden competition

Green-fingered residents of Kenilworth are being encouraged to enter Kenilworth in Bloom's annual garden competition.

The competition has seven categories: Back Garden (small, medium and large), Front Garden (small, large and frontages), and Business/Community (e.g. schools, communal gardens, shops etc).

The closing date for entries is Monday July 9, with judging taking place from Tuesday July 10 to Saturday July 30.

The awards night will be held at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club on Friday September 28.

Gardeners wishing to enter the competition can pick up an entry form from Kenilworth Library or can enter online here

Hard copy forms should be returned to Bob Watson at 2 Fieldgate Lane, Kenilworth, CV8 1BT, or be handed into the Library.

Alternatively, email bob@kenilworthinbloom.org.uk with the details requested on the form.