Kenilworth Horse Fair will not take place again after agreement reached

Last weekend's Kenilworth Horse Fair will be the last at Thickthorn after an agreement was reached between the landowners and Warwick District Council.

The fair has been held on land off Thickthorn Island three times a year since 2001.

Although held legally, the fairs often brought major traffic problems to nearby roads and the town centre, as well as requiring a large police presence.

But last weekend's fair held on Saturday September 29 and Sunday September 30 has now been confirmed as being the last held on the site.

Warwick District Council's leader, Cllr Andrew Mobbs said extra efforts were made to negotiate with the landowners following a spate of crime and antisocial behaviour at the July 2017 fair.

He said: "After many years of problems relating to the horse fair, I am pleased for the people of Kenilworth that our recent efforts supported by the police have led to the agreement that this event will no longer take place.

"Now that the agreement has been made, all parties will continue to work together to maintain good relationships within our community."

And Kenilworth Town Council's leader Cllr John Cooke said he welcomed the news.

He added: "I do think it caused a considerable amount of nuisance, especially to people who live close to the site."

The land off Thickthorn has also been earmarked for 760 new homes in Warwick District's Local Plan.

No planning application to build houses on the land has yet been submitted.