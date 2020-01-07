Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society to host first meeting of 2020

The Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society will hold its first meeting of 2020 next week at the Senior Citizens' Club in town.

The meeting will be held at 7.45pm on Monday January 13 in Abbey End, Kenilworth.

The guest speaker for the society's monthly meeting will be Graham Sutherland with a talk entitled 'The Darker Side of Warwick'.

All are welcome to attend.

Society members are free and non-members are £2.

Volunteers from the society open the doors of the Abbey Barn Museum and Heritage Centre in Abbey Fields on Sunday afternoons from Easter to mid September in an effort to share some of its history with people.