Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society to hold annual general meeting

The Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) at 7.45pm on Monday February 10 in the Senior Citizens' Club, at Abbey End.

The AGM will be followed by a talk from David Morse entitled 'St. Paul's Watch - Defence and Defiance during WW2'.

All are welcome to attend: members free, non-members are £2.

Volunteers from the society open the doors of the Abbey Barn Museum and Heritage Centre in Abbey Fields on Sunday afternoons from Easter to mid September in an effort to share some of its history with people.