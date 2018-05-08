Kenilworth gym members donate 70kg of items for refugees

Generous gym-goers have given away 70kg of food, toiletries, clothes and bedding all to help refugees fleeing from conflict abroad.

Members of Curves Kenilworth donated the items over March and April.

They were given to two Coventry-based charities - the Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre (CRMC), which exists to welcome and meet the needs of refugees and migrants, and Carriers of Hope, a charity dedicated to helping asylum seekers, refugees and Eastern European migrants in the Coventry area.

A spokesman for the two charities said they were 'very grateful' for the large amount of donations.