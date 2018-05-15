Kenilworth Golf Club makes big donation to town mayor's charities

Members of Kenilworth Golf Club have donated more than £2,500 to the Kenilworth mayor's charities.

The total donation of £2,879 was raised at the tenth Annual Golf Day and will be given to the Kenilworth Centre for new youth projects, the Birth & Babies appeal at Warwick Hospital and for enhanced facilities at the new Bluebell Birth Centre.

A cheque was presented to Kenilworth mayor Cllr Kate Dickson today (Tuesday May 15).

She said: "The members of the golf club have been very generous in their support of these local community projects."