Kenilworth gardens will open to public for charity

Several Kenilworth gardens will soon be open for the public to view in order to raise money for a national charity.

Gardens at Beehive Hill Allotments, Fieldgate Gardens, 1 Fieldgate Lawn, 7 Fieldgate Lawn, 14c Fieldgate Lane, and St Nicholas Parochial Hall will all be open for people to view in aid of the National Garden Scheme (NGS), a supporter of several different charities.

The event raises money for the National Garden Scheme, which donates to several charities.

And new gardens open this year are Capesthorne (16 Fieldgate Lane), 3 Fieldgate Lawn, Oakwood House (Queens Road) and 1 Siddeley Avenue.

The gardens will open on Sunday June 17 from noon until 5pm. Homemade teas will be available at the Parochial Hall.

Last year, the National Garden Scheme donated £3 million to charities, including £500,000 to Macmillan, £500,000 to Marie Curie and another £500,000 to Hospice UK.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and are available at all gardens. Children attend free.