Kenilworth father and daughter take leap of faith from plane to raise money for Myton

A Kenilworth father and daughter have taken on a charity skydive for Myton Hospice in memory of their late relative.

Julian Page, 50, and his 18-year-old daughter Millie Page dived out of a plane over Hinton Airfield on Sunday July 1 in memory of Brenda Page, Julian's mother and Millie's grandmother.

Julian leaps out of the plane

They were joined by Millie's friend Ella Lorca-Dean, 19, whose grandfather also spent time at Myton in the later years of his life.

Brenda spent some time at Myton before she passed away in April 2011. Since that time, the Page family has supported the charity ,but had not attempted a big fundraiser by themselves.

But following the skydive, the three have managed to raise more than £1,800 for Myton - above their target of £1,500.

Julian said: "Everyone's been so generous- we've destroyed our target.

Julian after landing

"The care and attention my mum received at Myton was brilliant. It bought solace and peace of mind knowing she was in fantastic hands."

Before their big leap of faith, Julian, Millie and Ella were all feeling nervous. None of the three had ever skydived before.

And Julian admitted he did not really like climbing up stepladders, let alone jumping out of a plane.

The plane climbed slowly up to 12,500 ft, and Julian became especially concerned as his daughter was going to jump out first.

Millie takes her leap of faith

He said: "I was more nervous about that to be honest. But we jumped out of the plane within a few seconds of each other - it was awesome."

The three experienced freefall for 45 seconds - or 6,000 ft - before their parachutes opened. Julian added: "At that point you can take it all in a bit more.

"The adrenaline really kicked in when we landed. The experience was just phenomenal."

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Julian, Millie and Ella's Just Giving page