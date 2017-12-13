Kenilworth dog comes to the rescue after biting would-be burglar

A loyal Kenilworth dog came to the rescue of its owners after it sunk its teeth into a burglar who was trying to break into the family home.

The burglar tried to break into the house on Guy Road on Thursday December 7 between 2.45 and 4.45pm.

When he tried to break in through the catflap of the house's back door, it alerted the dog, who decided to bite the burglar.

The burglar ran away empty handed after the dog's intervention.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 303 of Thursday December 7.