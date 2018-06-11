Kenilworth doctor made CBE in Queen's birthday honours list

A Kenilworth doctor has been appointed a CBE in the Queen's birthday honours list for his services to wellbeing in the workplace.

Dr Paul Litchfield has been BT's Chief Medical Officer since 2001, and has been active in improving workplace health and safety for more than 30 years.

He was made an OBE in 2007 for his work.

Currently, Paul chairs the ethics committee for the UK Defence Medical Services, is co-Chair of the National Forum for Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace and is a member of the NHS Healthy Workforce Advisory Board.

He also speaks regularly around the world about improving wellbeing at work.

Paul has lived in Kenilworth since 1997, and his three daughters all went to St Joseph's School, which is now Crackley Hall School.