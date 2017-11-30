Kenilworth couple encouraging acts of kindness to raise money in memory of their premature twin girls

A Kenilworth couple whose twin girls died after being born prematurely are encouraging people to document acts of kindness online to raise money for charity before what would have been their birthday.

Natalie and Sean Casey’s daughters Daisy and Georgie were born after just 25 weeks on December 3, 2016.

Sean and Natalie with their scan photos of Daisy and Georgie

Due to complications from their prematurity, their girls died in Warwick Hospital the following day.

In advance of what would have been Daisy and Georgie’s first birthday on Sunday December 3, Natalie and Sean are encouraging people to perform an act of kindness, upload it onto social media, and use the hashtag #movementofkindness.

For every act that someone uploads onto social media, Natalie’s employer Rexel has pledged to donate £2 to the Lily Mae Foundation, a charity which helps families cope with neonatal death or stillbirths.

The charity provides bereaved families with counselling, and also gives them ‘memory boxes’ filled with mementos of their babies such as handprints, footprints and scan photos.

Natalie and Sean had already raised money for the charity back in March with a 10km run on what was the twins’ due date, but this time around they wanted to fundraise in a different way.

Natalie said: “It was just an idea to remember them in a way that creates some joy.

“Anything that makes somebody else feel good as a consequence counts as an act of kindness.”

So far, around 450 people have already uploaded their acts of kindness, which means around £900 has been raised for the charity so far.

The Caseys are aiming for 1,000 acts of kindness for people to perform, which would raise £2,000.

And Natalie praised Rexel for agreeing to donate its money for every act of kindness put onto social media.

She added: “I honestly can’t articulate how much of a support they are.

“Throughout the weeks and months immediately after our loss, they were incredibly supportive and continue to be even now.”

Natalie also spoke highly of the Lily Mae Foundation, which helped her, Sean, their son Jack and Sean’s son Nathan, deal with Daisy and Georgie’s death.

She said the charity’s memory boxes were extremely important to help families like hers cope.

Natalie added: “These boxes are a way for you to have something to treasure for the rest of your life. They are very precious to us.

“They also have a support group every month, which creates a community of bereaved families. There’s nothing like being able to talk to somebody who’s walked the same path as you.”

Anyone wishing to support the Caseys’ campaign should upload a photo of them performing their act of kindness on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and use the hashtag #movementofkindness.

If uploading to Facebook, users should make their post public so other people can see it.