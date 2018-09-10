Kenilworth could join with south Coventry in final constituency boundary proposals

Kenilworth's voters will join with part of Coventry's when electing an MP if finalised boundary proposals are approved by Parliament.

The proposals, published today (Monday September 10), would abolish the current Kenilworth and Southam constituency, where Jeremy Wright is currently the MP for.

Instead, Kenilworth would be in a new constituency called 'Coventry South and Kenilworth', which would include Canley, Earlsdon, Tile Hill, Westwood Heath, and Whitley, among other places.

Leek Wootton, Baginton and Stoneleigh would no longer be in the constituency, but would instead be included in the Warwick and Leamington constituency, which would increase in size.

Warwick and Leamington would also include Honiley, Lapworth, Cubbington, Ashow and Bubbenhall.

Southam would be placed into the 'Rugby and Southam' constituency, which would also incorporate Bishop's Itchington, Gaydon, Knightcote, Ladbroke, Long Itchington, Princethorpe, Draycote and Dunchurch.

The new boundary changes aim to reduce the number of seats in Parliament from 650 to 600, and make the populations in each constituency more equal.

It is not yet known when MPs will vote on the changes.