Kenilworth Castle to host mayor's free Boxing Day event

The Kenilworth mayor's free Boxing Day event is returning to Kenilworth Castle this year.

‘Boxing Day at the Castle’, hosted by Kenilworth mayor Cllr Mayor Alison Firth, will run from 10am until noon on Boxing Day.

The event features two groups of Morris Dancers - Chinwerde Morris Dancers, a women's side of Morris dancers, and the and Kenilworth Morris Men.

The resident's of Kenilworth will be able to get in free with their annual castle pass. The event allows the families of residents to also get in free for the Boxing Day holiday from 10am to 12pm.

During this time the Gatehouse and Leicester’s Tower will be closed.

The 2019 event is slight different this year as Kenilworth Castle will be open to the public for the first time on Boxing Day.

After 12pm the site will be fully open and remain open until 4pm, but from 12pm the usual site entry price applies.

The Kenilworth Lions' Duck Race immediately follows the event at noon by the ford on Castle Road near Abbey Fields.