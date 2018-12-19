Kenilworth Castle hosting mayor's Boxing Day activities

The Kenilworth mayor's free Boxing Day event is returning to Kenilworth Castle this year.

‘Boxing Day at the Castle’, hosted by Kenilworth mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins, will run from 10am until noon on Boxing Day.

The event features Punch and Judy, morris dancing, a town crier, and the ‘best dressed dog parade’.

Bacon rolls and hot drinks will also be served, with 50p from each sale going to the mayor's chosen charities.

Anyone entering their dog in the parade should assemble by the gatehouse by 11.15am for judging.

Kenilworth Lions' Duck Race immediately follows the event at noon by the ford on Castle Road.