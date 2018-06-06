Kenilworth Carnival celebrations will be spread over two days

Organisers of this year's Kenilworth Carnival have announced the fun will be spread over two days instead of the usual one.

The usual carnival with its procession of floats and walkers, as well as activities and a funfair in Abbey Fields, is coming to town on Saturday June 30.

The Carnival Queen Amelia Robinson (centre) with her attendants

And the funfair will stay for the new 'Picnic in the Park' event on Sunday July 1 from noon until 5pm - complete with live music and food and drink.

There will also be a change to the route of the floats and walkers. It will start from Forrest Road this year, rather than Kenilworth Castle's Brays car park due to a wedding taking place at the castle.

Carnival president Cllr Richard Davies said this was another experiment for the carnival to try, adding: "We realised the carnival has to evolve.

"The carnival committee is quite big now, and then younger members on it were quite keen to keen to extend the carnival into something that involved more music.

The funfair will be staying for the two days

"So we thought: let's give this a go. It gives more people the opportunity to come.

"I see it as a family event with an emphasis on younger people. I've just got my fingers crossed for good weather."

Picnic in the Park will feature entertainment from drummers Bearley Taiko project, folk group Romany Pie, the Warwickshire and Stratford Rock Choir

and four-piece rock band The PommyGranites. Radio Abbey's Matt Despilia will also be spinning records throughout the day.

The event also features a game for children run by Kenilworth Rocks. 30 decorated rocks will be hidden by the group, and anyone who finds one of the five 'lucky' rocks will win a prize.

The procession route on Saturday June 30 is as follows (timings approximate)

1pm - Forrest Road

1.10pm - High Street

1.15pm - Bridge Street

1.30pm - Waverley Road

2.00pm - St John’s Street

2.15pm - Randall Road

2.30pm - Kenilworth Clock, The Square

2.45pm - Abbey End - floats disperse

During and after the procession, there will be plenty going on in Abbey Fields for everyone to enjoy:

1.45pm - Chinewrde Morris Dancers - Kenilworth’s own famous Morris side will perform, but as a grass surface is not suitable,they will be on the Church path at the top of the field.

2.15pm - The Crew - The cheerleaders of Coventry Blaze will perform.

2.45pm - The Kickers - a punk rock band from Leamington made up of Jack Roberts (vocals), Sean Robinson and Andrew Miller (guitar), Catherine Tormey (bass), Travis Waddell (drums) and Jude Radley (keys).

3.30pm - ATMA Karate - A Kenilworth karate group showing off the art of Tang Soo Do. Some audience participation is expected.

4pm- Sea Cadets - the marching Sea Cadets will entertain the crowd.

4.30pm - Pop Chorus - a group who welcome people of all ages who love to sing.

5pm - Warwickshire Dance Academy with Laura Cottrell - dance lessons aiming to make exercise more enjoyable.

5.30pm - Kryptic - The headline band for 2018. They will playing a mixture of rock and alternative covers and an original song.

6pm - Shimmy Dance - A community Belly Dance group based in Warwick, who dance to a mix of traditional and modern Middle Eastern music.

6.30pm - Kryptic.