Kenilworth businesses encouraged to decorate windows for coming cycle race

Businesses in Warwick Road have been encouraged to decorate their front windows in anticipation of the Tour of Britain cycle race, which comes through the town soon.

The Pride in Presentation committee on Kenilworth Town Council would like businesses to decorate their windows in red and blue, with an optional theme of wheels and cycles.

The race will be covered live on ITV 4 when it comes to Kenilworth at around noon on Wednesday September 5, and the committee is hoping businesses will take advantage of the opportunity to get noticed.

The best three displays will win prizes including a bottle of champagne and free advertising on Kenilworth Town Council's floral tub in Abbey End.

Town mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins and deputy mayor Cllr Pat Cain will judge the displays at 11am on Tuesday September 4, a day before the race. The prizes will be given out soon after.

Cllr Cain said: "This is a big thing for the town. We hope businesses will take part and decorate their windows to celebrate the cycle tour coming through Kenilworth."

Warwick Road will be the site of a sprint section of the race after riders cycle through Coventry Road, Fieldgate Lane, Beehive Hill, Clinton Lane and Castle Road.

Current Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome have been confirmed as participating.