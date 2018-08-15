Kenilworth bike shop owner says elite cycle tours in town have boosted business

The owner of a Kenilworth cycling shop has said his business has been given a big boost thanks to Kenilworth playing host to the Women's Tour and the upcoming Tour of Britain.

Mike Vaughan, who runs Mike Vaughan Cycles in High Street, said the two events, the good weather and the Tour de France meant another successful summer for the trade.

The Women's Tour went past the shop on Friday June 15, and the Tour of Britain will also head past the shop when they roll in to Kenilworth on Wednesday September 5.

Mike said: “As everyone knows there has been a big increase in cycling in the past decade or so, but there is no question that having the two tours come through Warwickshire – and actually past our shop – has kept it at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“We know from personal experience and from what our customers tell us, that Warwickshire is a great place to cycle. It doesn’t matter if you are simply wanting to use cycle paths or canal tow paths, for recreation cycling or really test yourself in hilly terrain we have a bit of everything.

“But while the locals know that, it is really good to see that this variety is really being brought to a wider audience, and that can only be good for cycling and also for those locally in the business.

“The race days themselves are really busy and create a great buzz, and the crowds in Kenilworth have been impressive for the Women’s Tour and should be even greater in September.

“To see the world’s top stars on our streets and riding the bikes we and other stores sell, can only be good for business.”

And the leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, was pleased to hear Mike Vaughan Cycles was doing well off the back of the two tours.

She added: "The Women's Tour has been a real boon for the local economy and we are confident that the Tour of Britain will have similar benefits.

"Of course, we are pleased to see cycling businesses doing so well as that shows that our residents are taking up cycling. That can only be good news for their health and our environment. It's a real win-win."