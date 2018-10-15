Kenilworth barn fire may have been caused by nearby bonfire

High winds blowing embers from a nearby bonfire were believed to have caused a barn fire in Kenilworth, firefighters have said.

At 3.35pm on Friday October 12, a crew from Kenilworth Fire Station was sent to reports of a barn fire on Crewe Lane. Another crew from Leamington was also sent.

It was believed to have been caused by embers from a nearby bonfire

The firefighters found a large pile of scrap wood and fibreglass on fire which had spread to the outside of the barn.

Workers on site had used buckets of water to try and put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

The crews then used a hose reel to extinguish the remaining fire and damp down the area.

A spokesman for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "The cause of the fire is believed to be embers from a nearby bonfire blown by the high winds. Please avoid having bonfires during high winds."