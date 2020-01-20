Kenilworth and Leamington firefighters respond to building fire at Stoneleigh Park

Crews from the Kenilworth and Leamington fire stations responded to a building fire this morning (Monday January 20) at the National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre (NAEC) in Stoneleigh Park.

Firefighters were called around 9.30am to the building fire where on arrival crews were faced with smoke coming from an electrical cupboard.

A total of four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used dry powder and carbon dioxide extinguishers to extinguish the fire and cut away.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke from the building.

Firefighters from Kenilworth also attended two other incidents over the last 24 hours.

They attended an automatic fire alarm at a domestic property in Ashow at 5:55 this morning (Monday January 20).

Firefighters also responded to a road traffic collision in Bridge Street in Kenilworth yesterday morning (Sunday January 19). No one was trapped and crews made the vehicles safe.