Jobs and careers fair to be held in Leamington

A jobs and careers fair is being held in Leamington next week,

Employers, apprenticeship and training providers from throughout Warwick district are gearing up for the fair, which will be held at Leamington Town Hall on Friday March 9 from 10am to 2pm.

The free event will be hosted by Warwick District Council with support from Job Centre Plus, Leamington BID and Prospects.

Businesses from a wide range of sectors will be taking part including Warwick Castle, Baxi Heating and Everyone Active with the hope of capturing the interest of job seekers and students from Leamington, Kenilworth, Warwick and Whitnash.

As well as having the chance to meet prospective employers, visitors to the fair will also get the opportunity to meet with support providers including the Citizens Advice Bureau, Rethink and Warwick District Council’s Financial Inclusion Service.

They can also talk to Prospects who will be offering one-to-one advice on getting on the career ladder and finding work with local employers.

Councillor Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick District Council said: “We are delighted to once again be hosting this event, which is open to everyone in the district who is seeking work, looking for a career change or wanting to find out more about the wealth of exciting training and apprenticeship opportunities available in our district.”