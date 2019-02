A JCB on fire in a field in Kenilworth this lunchtime (Friday) had to be put out by firefighters.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received were called to the fire at around 1.55pm reporting the fire in a field off Crackley Lane.

The JCB fire. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station.

One fire engine from Kenilworth was mobilised. Crews discovered the JCB was burning strongly on arrival.

They used a hose reel and one main jet to extinguish the fire. Crews remained in attendance damping down and left the incident at 3.35pm.