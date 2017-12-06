It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Whitnash after successful lights switch-on event

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Whitnash after towns people enjoyed a successful festive lights switch-on event at the Plough and Harrow pub on Sunday.

The crowd were entertained by live musical & dance acts and a master Magician, John Gordon.

The eclectic mix of local talent included St Margaret’s Church Choir, singing traditional Christmas carols, CDP Dance, a very young and exciting dance troupe and, Fit2Dance, who performed some fabulous dance moves in three different acts. Live bands the Chalk Drawings and The Intruders also provided entertainment which was all compered by DJ and town councillor Simon Button.

Side attractions included a fair ground and a visit from Father Christmas.

Whitnash Town Council, which organised the event, has said: “We would like to thank Inspired Villages Warwick for the major sponsorship and as usual the financial support from an array of local companies and individuals.

“Without this generosity we could not put on this popular community event.” The council will judge the best decorated business and house in the town on Sunday December 17.

