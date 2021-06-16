Inside Warwick's new cafe with a difference - featuring a games room and retro-arcade tables

Lee Mallen and his team welcome customers to Revive Café and Bar. Photo by Loz Moore Photography.

A new cafe with a difference has opened its doors in Warwick

One of the twists is that it has a games room featuring darts, ping pong, table football, pool - as well as retro-arcade games tables in the cafe's nook area.

And the toilets are in a shipping container, of course!

One of the gaming tables. Photo by Loz Moore Photography.

Revive Café and Bar opened its doors in Smith Street on June 5 and has been a welcome addition to the town centre after months of restrictions.

The venue has a dining area, a games room and a nook, complete with a mini library and retro arcade-game tables.

Revive marks the second project – and a new direction – for owner James Byrne, who grew up in Warwick.

Last year James was nominated for Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the success of his software company, AccountancyManager.

The football table. Photo by Loz Moore Photography.

It won’t be hard for James to work between the two businesses – AccountancyManager has been in the offices above Revive for the last two years.

When the space became available, James leapt at the opportunity.

He said: “I think there’s such a need in Warwick for somewhere that caters for any age, whether it’s a playdate with toddlers, a milkshake after school, a working lunch, Friday night drinks or a date with a difference. Especially with that added entertainment that we’re all desperate for after the last year.”

“We’re aiming to make Revive the ultimate go-to venue in Warwick, with a line-up of events throughout the year too – like quiz nights and, from August, stand-up comedy in conjunction with Comedy at Work.”

The cafe offers great views of Eastgate. Photo by Loz Moore Photography.

Visit www.revivewarwick.co.uk for call 01926 403 333.