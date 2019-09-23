In Warwickshire tomorrow it will rain... a lot

Warwickshire looks set for hours of heavy rain tomorrow - prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

The warning for rain covers all of Warwickshire, most of England and a section of Wales.

For Warwickshire, the warning is in effect from just before 10am tomorrow, September 24, until just after 7pm that evening.

For the Leamington and Rugby areas, heavy showers are expected through the early hours up until around 2pm before becoming less severe and continuing until around 7pm.

You may very well need a good umbrella tomorrow - but don't worry too much about warm clothing because the temperature is not predicted to drop below around 15C all day.

In issuing the weather warning, the Met Office said there is a possibility of the following:

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads."

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible."

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

"Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."