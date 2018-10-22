IN PICTURES: Warwick Mop returns to town

Crowds flocked to the annual Warwick Mop last weekend.

The Mop was set up last Friday and was officially opened by the Mayor of Warwick, Richard Eddy on Saturday with the reading of the Mop charter.

Following the opening, the traditional pig roast was held along with a charity auction for the first slice of meat.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy said: “I’d like to thank Tommy Wilson and everyone involved in the Mop for their interaction and support of our local community.

“From opening the Mop free of charge to differently abled children on Friday, to the free rides offered to the winners of the Mop colouring competition, and their very generous fundraising for the mayor’s charities.”

The Runaway Mop will be in town on Friday (October 26) from 5pm to 10.30pm and Saturday (October 27) from noon until 10.30pm

There will be a number of road closures in place for the Mop Fairs. They will be closed from 5pm on Thursday October 25 until noon on Sunday October 28.

Here is the schedule of roads to be closed: Brook Street, Market Place, Market Street – except for egress from the bus station and car park, New Street, Old Square, Puckering’s Lane, Swan Street and The Holloway.