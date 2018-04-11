IN PICTURES: Warwick landmark recreated using Lego for new attraction

One of Warwick’s most iconic landmarks has been replicated out of Lego for a new attraction opening this summer.

Warwick Castle is one the many landmarks that are being created for the Miniland zone at the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham.

45 landmarks will make up the Miniland and are currently being created by a specialist team of Lego Model Builders.

As well as Warwick Castle, foundations have also been laid for five landmarks in Birmingham; The Library of Birmingham, The Cube, New Street Station, the BT Tower and Spaghetti Junction

The people behind the builds are working to a set of detailed and confidential designs in order to construct the regions most iconic buildings and locations.

However, there are no brick by brick manuals to turn to so the builders will be using photographs and CAD drawings.

Over 6,800 man-hours will be ploughed in to the design and construction of the entire MINILAND complex over the coming months.

To give the landscape a feel of authenticity, bosses have considered everything from animations, glowing towers and lighting effects down to the minute detail of working LEGO traffic lights, vehicles and roadworks.

The LEGO BT Tower itself will stand at 1.73m tall, the highest model to feature in the MINILAND and will compromise of 4,700 individual elements, whilst the Library’s symbolic circles will be fashioned from customary LEGO car tyres.

Amy Langham, general manager at the Legoland Discovery Centre said: “The 45 landmarks that will make up our Miniland have been selected as the best representation of our region.

“Enormous care has gone in to this behind the scenes to ensure that the end result will resonate and connect with all of our visitors.”

“The models under construction are incredible and so clever.”

Completion of the Miniland build is expected in a matter of weeks, at which point the models be transported up to site at Barclaycard Arena ready for the awaiting population of over 2,500 Minifigures to move in to their new home.

Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham is set to open to the general public this summer.

Advanced tickets are now on sale, to buy tickets click here