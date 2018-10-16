IN PICTURES: The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers march through Warwick

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers marched through Warwick at the weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their formation.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers exercised its Freedom of Warwick with a special parade on Sunday (October 14) through Warwick town centre, which saw more than 300 serving and retired personnel taking part.

Those taking part were commanded by the Commanding Officer of the Fifth Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Steve Burton MBE. The parade was made up of contingents from the First and Fifth Fusiliers, Warwickshire Army Cadet Force, and veterans from the Regimental Association.

To mark the 50th anniversary The Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy was presented a statue of St George – patron saint of the Fusiliers – and the dragon.

The statue will be displayed at the Court House in Jury Street.

warwick Mayor Richard Eddy said: “I was honoured to welcome the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers as they exercised the privilege of the Freedom of Warwick.

“Warwick is proud of its association with the Regiment.

This year is especially poignant as we mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One – a time when the number of men and battalions in the Regiment were dramatically increased.

“Normally with eight battalions, World War One saw this number rise to 31 battalions of some forty-seven thousand and five hundred (47,500) men, serving in France, Italy, Gallipoli and Mesopotamia.

“This year, more than ever, Warwick remembers those who fell fighting for our future in that period.

“Through the Poppy display in the church, everyone in or visiting Warwick will remember each of the 11,610 soldiers from the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who gave their lives serving in World War One.

“The Warwick Poppies project is the perfect demonstration our community’s passionate and heartfelt support for the armed forces.”