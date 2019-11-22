What is left of the Great Western pub.

In pictures: The demolition of one of Warwick's historic buildings

More than two years afyer it was destroyed by a fire, the Great Western Pub in Warwick has finally been flattened.

Here are photos of the site today (Friday), taken by Geoff Ousbey.

1. The Great Western pub in Warwick

Photo by Goeff Ousbey
2. The Great Western pub in Warwick

Photo by Geoff Ousbey
3. The Great Western pub in Warwick

Photo by Geoff Ousbey
4. The Great Western pub in Warwick

Photo by Geoff Ousbey
