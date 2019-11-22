In pictures: The demolition of one of Warwick's historic buildings
More than two years afyer it was destroyed by a fire, the Great Western Pub in Warwick has finally been flattened.
Here are photos of the site today (Friday), taken by Geoff Ousbey.
1. The Great Western pub in Warwick
What is left of the Great Western pub.
Photo by Goeff Ousbey
