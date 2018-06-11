IN PICTURES: More than £100,000 raised for charity in Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth

Runners in this year’s Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth managed to raise more than £100,000 for charity.

The race, a 10km course between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle, was held on Saturday June 9 had the full entry of 4,000 runners.

And Peter Huck finished ahead of all of them, arriving at Kenilworth in 31 minutes 23 seconds.

He was followed home 1 minute 33 second later by Callum Hanlon (running for Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club) and Martin Williams, placed third with a time of 33 minutes 32 seconds.

Peter said it was the first time he had entered the Two Castles and had enjoyed the tremendous support around the course.

He said: “I felt at the start I was getting bogged down so I decided to kick hard and wasn’t challenged after that.”

The first woman home was Oxford City AC’s Martha Lloyd, who finished third last year, in a time of 38 minutes 16 seconds.

Tori Green from Rugby and Northampton AC was second with a time 38 minutes 49 seconds and third place went to Kelly Edwards from Leamington C&AC in 38 minutes 58 seconds.

Race organiser Philip Southwell said: “The Two Castles is one of the best-loved athletic events in the Midlands and is both for serious runners and for those who run for sheer enjoyment, or for charity.

“Each year it grows in popularity and attracts entries from all the country. As always, our priority is to have a safe, injury-free event and today we have again achieved that, together with raising £100,000 for charity.”

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner of sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, which also provided a water station at the finish, said: “It was great to be involved with the event once again.

“Everyone really appreciated the atmosphere on the day. Once again, Kenilworth Rotary Club did a fantastic job. We are already looking forward to next year’s run.”