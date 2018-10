Martin Luckhurst kindly sent in these photographs of the American Car LOTT event which took place at the Court Street Car Park in Old Town recently.

The American-themed family event, organised by Leamington Old Town Ltd, included classic cars, rock ‘n’ roll music, hotdogs, burgers, milkshakes, roller skating waitresses, cheerleaders, dancers and stalls.

To find out more about events in Old Town search for Leamington Old Town Ltd on Facebook.