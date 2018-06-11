IN PICTURES - Kenilworth Lions Grand Show ‘one of the best ever’

This year’s Grand Show organised by Kenilworth Lions had been hailed as ‘one of the best ever’.

Record crowds headed over to Abbey Fields for the show on Saturday June 9 thanks to the fine weather.

The Show was opened by the deputy mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Pat Cain, who spoke the Lions’ importance to the Kenilworth community over the years.

Performers then entertained the crowd from the stage and in the arena – opening with the Royal Spa Brass Band, then Whitemans Dance Academy, local singers The Unlikely, Kenilworth School pupils previewing their “Our House” production, dancers from Viva Theatre Arts, an Elvis impersonator, Magic Voices and finally local folk group Romany Pie.

The Grand Show Raffle prizes were drawn by Cllr Cain to end the show.

Kenilworth Lions president Kerry Kirwan said: “Many people have said that this was one of the best Grand Shows ever.

“I’d like to give a big thank you to Lion Paul Daniels and his organising committee for making it all happen.”