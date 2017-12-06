In Pictures: Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church in Warwick

The annual Christmas Tree Festival in Warwick has had another successful year.

The Christmas Tree Festival, which is held at St Mary’s Church has been a great success with more than 2,000 visitors attending on the opening night at the Victorian Evening.

Christmas Tree Festival at St. Mary's Church, Warwick. Pictured: Rita Ray NNL-170512-225300009

This year’s festival, which is now in its fourth year, has more than 40 decorated trees.

There is still time to visit as the Festival runs until Sunday December 10.

Visitors can also vote for their favourite tree and be in with a chance to win some prizes.

As well as the trees there are events throughout the weekend.

Christmas Tree Festival at St. Mary's Church, Warwick. Pictured: John Bewbury NNL-170512-225216009

Santa will be visiting the Christmas Tree Festival at 10.30am on Saturday December 9.

On the same day residents and visitors are also being invited to have tea and cake with Warwick Mayor, Stephen Cross, at 11am.

The ‘Da Capo’ choir will also be singing on the same day at 11am and 1pm and at 2pm the Guild of Bell Ringer’s carol service will take place.

At 4pm the Guild of Bell Ringer’s Carol Service takes place, with refreshments.

Christmas Tree Festival at St. Mary's Church, Warwick. Pictured: Sara Elliott NNL-170512-225143009

In the evening of December 9 there will be a Carols and Canapés Concert at 7.30pm, where Christmas music will be sung by Scholars followed by mulled wine and food supplied by ‘Clara’s kitchen’.

Tickets cost £12.50 and can be bought from St Mary’s gift shop and online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

Photos taken by Mike Baker.

Christmas Tree Festival at St. Mary's Church, Warwick. Pictured: Sue Blenkinsop NNL-170512-225311009

Christmas Tree Festival at St. Mary's Church, Warwick. Pictured: Kay & Gordon Bugg NNL-170512-225205009