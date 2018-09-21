Iconic Leamington bar is relaunched after sale

An iconic bar which has been part of the fabric of Leamington town centre for more than 40 years has been relaunched under a new name.

Wildes, a family-run bar opened in a Regency basement in the Parade in 1976, has been relaunched as Cellar Club by business partners Gareth Dore and Ben Philpotts.

The venue was relaunched this summer following a substantial investment by its new owners. As well as introducing new technology allowing customers to serve their own craft beers and wines, the venue has created its own permanent kitchen residency, The Vegan Burger Club, which offers a range of indulgent burgers, hot dogs, wings and puddings, all without a trace of meat or dairy in sight.

Student card holders get a 20 per cent discount on food, sports fans can watch Sky Sports and BT Sport on two giant screens and music lovers can enjoy funk and soul DJ nights at weekends.

www.cellarclubleamington.co.uk