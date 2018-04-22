Hungry House takeaway service to close down

Takeaway food service Hungryhouse has announced that it is closing, after twelve years of delivering fast food.

The news came in an email sent out to customers informing them of the closure.

The news comes after competition watchdog The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave the green light for Just Eat to take over Hungryhouse in a deal worth up to £240m, last November.

The last day for orders on hungryhouse.co.uk will be 22nd May 2018, while customers will be able to use one final discount from the fast food retailer through cashback site Quidco.