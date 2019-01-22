Hundreds of trees planted in Kenilworth field after controversial felling

Hundreds of new trees have been planted in a Kenilworth field after many older trees near to the side of a road were controversially chopped down last year.

The trees have been planted on land off Rouncil Lane, leased and farmed by Warwickshire County Councillor Alan Cockburn, as part of a replanting scheme.

Wire fencing has gone up by the public footpath to protect the trees as they grow.

The fencing was criticised by Rouncil Farm owner Ray Tebby, who claimed they could prevent badgers and foxes from reaching their setts and dens.

Many trees close to the road were felled last May, which infuriated many nearby residents.

But the Forestry Commission had granted a 'thinning licence' for 46 dead trees to be felled.