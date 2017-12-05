Hundreds of Santas to descend on Leamington for charity run

Hundreds of Santas and elves will be descending on Leamington this weekend to spread festive cheer for The Myton Hospices.

The Myton Hospices is encouraging people to dress like Santa to get in the festive spirit, while raising money for the charity

Adults, children and well-behaved dogs are all invited to join the charity for their annual Santa Dash on Sunday (December 10) at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington.

Participants will take on a 5k run, jog or walk around the Pump Room Gardens and Victoria Park.

Entry costs £15 per adult and £5 per child; this includes a Santa suit for adults and an elf costume for children.

This year Myton Hospices is also offering a family rate of £35 which includes entry for two adults and two children.

Everyone who completes the route will also be awarded a festive medal!

Lucy Turner, assistant events manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are very excited to announce the launch of this year’s Santa Dash.

“Following last year’s success, we can’t wait to transform Leamington with hundreds of Santas and spread lots of festive cheer.

“This is a really popular local event and it’s fantastic to see the local community getting on board and supporting their local hospice.

“We’re hoping to raise £35,000, which would be enough to fund the recruitment, training and salary of a nurse for one year; it would be amazing to achieve this as Team Myton.”

Online registration for the event closes at 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday December 6) but people will be able to register on the day of the event from 8am if anyone wants to take part last minute.

