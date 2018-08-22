HS2 begins ground surveys near Kenilworth Golf Club

HS2 began ground surveys on land east of Kenilworth Golf Club this week, with the work expected to last into September.

Work began on the farmland at New Kingswood Farm off Dalehouse Lane on Monday August 20, and should continue until Friday September 7.

Vehicles will access the site via the gates off Dalehouse Lane.

Working hours will be between 8am and 6pm on weekdays. It is possible work will have to take place on Saturdays between 8am and 1pm and Sundays between 10am and 4pm if not enough work is done.

HS2 has said the work is needed to finalise the designs for the high speed line.