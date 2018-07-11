Hotel Chocolat puts out job advert for new Leamington store

High-street luxury chocolatier chain Hotel Chocolat looks set to open a store in Leamington.

The company has put out an advertisement for the job of store manager at an as-yet unopened new branch on the corner of the junction of the Parade and Warwick Street where East used to be in the town.

The advert on the company's website says: "We´re currently looking for a business minded, confident leader with spirit and passion in line with our products, people and values to join our brand new Leamington Spa Store as Store Manager.

"Our Store Managers are strong, commercial leaders who can inspire, coach and develop their team members to drive sales & deliver 100% happiness to all our guests."

