Hospices in Warwick and Rugby looking for therapists to join their team

Myton Hospices are looking for qualified volunteer complementary therapists. Photo provided by Myton Hospices.
Myton Hospices are looking for qualified volunteer complementary therapists. Photo provided by Myton Hospices.
Share this article

The Myton Hospices is looking to grow its team of Qualified Volunteer Complementary Therapists to deliver a variety of therapies to patients.

Complementary Therapy is a combination of both modern and ancient techniques and can offer a great deal of support to those that use them.

If you have a recognised professional qualification in at least one Complementary Therapy, then Myton Hospices would like for you to get in touch about joining.

Ally Gerrish has been a volunteer with the Complementary Therapy team for over two years and describes it as one of the most fulfilling things she has ever done.

She said: “I have been qualified in Sound Work and Shamanic Therapy for a number of years and I am training in Reiki but I had never before practiced the hands on relaxation techniques that Myton has specially adapted for palliative care, here the therapies are patient led to give them a sense of empowerment and control.

“I hadn’t previously worked in a hospice or medical environment either but everyone is so welcoming and compassionate.

“Volunteering at Myton could be one of the best things you ever do; for me it has been a really transformational experience and one of the most fulfilling things that I have ever done.

“The day that I volunteer at Myton is always the best day of my week.”

The charity is also looking for volunteers at their hospices in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick.

Go to: www.mytonhospice.org/join-us/volunteering/volunteering-vacancies to find out more.

Applications should be submitted by Wednesday March 21.