Horses go thirsty after Warwickshire farm left without water for three days

A Warwickshire farm was left without water for three days during this week's heat, raising concerns for the 35 horses there.

The water supply to Mill Farm Ashorne, near Ashorne and Moreton Morrell, suddenly cut out at around lunchtime on Monday July 2.

Farmer Chris Gardner and his parents John and Sue Gardner, who also live on the farm, called Water Plus, which supplies water to businesses, to sort the problem.

But in the three days it took to get the issue fixed, the Gardners had to rely on their neighbours and even the fire brigade to keep their horses hydrated.

Sue said: "We have 35 horses on this farm, two people over 70 and someone with serious health problems. But Water Plus said we were a low priority."

At around 9pm on Monday an engineer from Severn Trent Water, the wholesalers of the water, came out but could not find the water meter.

Another engineer then came out on Tuesday July 3, who found the meter had no flow through it. This meant there was no leak.

At this point, the Gardners had to get water from a neighbour who had a water bowser.

But by Wednesday, they felt they had to call Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to top up their water supplies while they waited for the problem to be fixed.

Sue added: "Having to call the fire brigade out was the last straw. We have so much respect for those chaps - they have enough to deal with. But they were so kind and helpful.

"And the engineers from Severn Trent had done their best."

The supply issue was eventually fixed this morning (Thursday July 5).

A spokesman for Water Plus said they had liaised with Severn Trent Water to resolve the situation.