Homebase stores in Leamington and Warwick are not on closure list

DIY retailer Homebase has not listed its branches in Leamington and Warwick among those which will be closed as part of a major restructuring of the company.

Homebase has announced it will close 42 of its 241 stores over the next 16 months, putting up to 1,500 jobs at risk.

Homebase in Warwick. Picture: Google Maps

A total of 17 Homebase stores have already shut this year, while 303 jobs at its head office in Milton Keynes have been cut.

Restructuring company Hilco, which bought the DIY chain for £1 in May, confirmed it was planning a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

It bought the struggling chain from Australia's Wesfarmers after its disastrous foray into the UK market.

A CVA is a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to close underperforming shops.

CVAs have been adopted by a number of retailers including New Look, Carpetright and Mothercare in recent months.

Here is a full list of the stores affected:

Aberdeen Bridge of Don

Aberdeen Portlethen

Aylesbury

Bedford St Johns

Bradford

Brentford

Bristol

Canterbury

Cardiff Newport Road

Croydon Purley Way

Droitwich

Dublin Fonthill

Dublin Naas Road

Dundee

East Kilbride

Exeter

Gateshead

Grantham

Greenock

Hawick

Inverness

Ipswich

Limerick

London Merton

London New Southgate

London Wimbledon

Macclesfield

Oxford Botley Road

Peterborough

Pollokshaws

Poole Tower Park

Robroyston

Salisbury

Seven Kings

Solihull

Southampton Hedge End

Southend

Stirling

Swindon Drakes Way

Swindon Orbital

Warrington

Whitby