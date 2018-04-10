Historic Warwick gardens to host May Day and spring time celebration

Historic gardens in Warwick will be holding a special event to celebrate May Day and spring time.

On Saturday, April 28 Hill Close Gardens in Bread and Meat Close will be hosting their event ‘A Day to Celebrate May Day and Springtime’.

Visitors will be able to learn about the history of Maypole dancing and there will be early photos of May Day festivities in villages around Warwickshire also on display.

There will also be Victorian garden games on one of the lawns and a display of Maypole Dancing by the children from Hampton Lucy School.

They will be dancing on the main lawn. The dancing displays start at 2.15pm and 3.15pm.

The tearoom will be open for refreshments and there will be a plant sale.

The event will run from 11am to 5pm and entry costs £4.50 for adults and £1 for children (Under 5s, HCGT and RHS members enter for free).