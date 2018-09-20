Historic Warwick gardens to host apple day and country fair

An annual Apple Day event will be returning to historical gardens in Warwick next month.

The event, which will also feature a country fair, will be taking place at Hill Close Gardens, which is a collection of 16 restored Victorian hedged gardens overlooking Warwick Racecourse.

The Apple Day will feature a day full of displays, craft stalls, art, live music, workshops and children’s activities.

Hill Close Gardens have over 60 varieties of heritage apples growing in the different gardens, and many of these will be on display in the large glasshouse.

There is a chance to taste some of the varieties as well as purchase some more unusual varieties not seen in the supermarket.

A range of craft stalls and local food producers will also be attending, alongside bee keepers, wood carvers, spinners as well as tree and plant sales.

Stalls selling cider will also be attending the event.

There will also be music from Kenilworth folk band Romany Pie.

Refreshments will be served in the traditional tearoom overlooking the gardens.

The Apple Day and Country Fair will take place at the gardens, which is located on Bread and Meat Close, on Sunday, October 14 from 11am to 5pm.

Entry for adults costs £4.50 and entry for children costs £1 (for those aged five to 17). Children aged under five, Hill Close Garden members and Royal Horticultural Society members can enter the gardens for free.

For more information about the gardens or the Apple Day event go to: www.hillclosegardens.com