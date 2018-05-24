Historic Warwick garden installs poppy wall mural

Volunteers at a historic garden in Warwick have installed a poppy wall mural.

The team of volunteers at Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden installed the mural to commemorate the Battle of Jutland - which was a naval battle fought by the British Royal Navy between May 31 1916 and June 1 1916 during the First World War.

The poppy wall at Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden.

It was the largest naval battle of that war and the last naval battle to be fought by battleships.

Lord Algernon ("Bobby") Percy, the heir to the Guy's Cliffe estate, was on board HMS Queen Mary, when it sank. Sub Lieutenent Percy was 32 years old when he was killed in action.

The Poppy Wall, made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, will remain in place for the rest of this year, also commemorating Armistice Day on November 11.

Having recovered from serious flooding over the Winter and early Spring, Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden volunteers are now working hard to try and catch up with lost time.

The Garden is open every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until October and also on Bank Holidays, including Monday (May 28), when there will be more to learn about its history and plans, as well as a special event on Bank Holiday Monday on 'the Power of Plants' which is all about the important role plants play in everyday life.

The garden is open from 10am to 3.30pm (free admission), with parking and access via Hintons Nursery, Coventry Road.