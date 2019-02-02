Historic Warwick building to open doors to public

A historic building in Warwick will be opening it doors to the public for a special open day next weekend.

There will be a free open day at the Court House, which is in Jury Street, on Saturday February 9.

The Council Chambers in the Court House. Photo submitted.

The event will give engaged couples, event organisers, and charities the opportunity to view the venue including the Council Chambers and the Georgian ballroom.

The Court House, which is a Grade I listed building, is an events venue which can be used for weddings and parties as well a corporate and fundraising events.

Private dining and conference spaces are also available at the Court House which cater for 12 to 80 people.

Fiona Molloy, business development manager at The Court House, said: “We love to see the reaction when people first step in to the ballroom.

The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

“We hope that locals will pop in while they are in town, even if they don’t have an event coming up.

“We understand that no two events are the same and work with specialist suppliers to ensure that each is unique. “Throughout 2018, there were over 50 private parties, weddings and charity events held at the versatile town centre venue.

“This is in addition to a full programme of weekly community events, classes and auctions.”

The open day will take place on

The doors are open Saturday February 9 from 11am to 3pm.

For more information email: info@thecourthousewarwick.co.uk or call 01926 830808.