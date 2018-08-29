Historic buildings and site in Warwick district to open doors for heritage open days

Fifty venues in the Warwick district, which are not normally accessible to the public, will be opening their doors for the Heritage Open Days.

This year’s event, which is part of England’s biggest heritage festival will take place over two weekends September 6 to September 9 and September 13 to September 16 with a record 50 venues taking part.

New participants for 2018 include: Landor House in Warwick, the current home of King’s High School; the newly refurbished Old Shire Hall and Judges’ House; the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and St Mary Immaculate RC Church where JRR Tolkien was married.

Other highlights include a First World War walk around Kenilworth, guided tours of Leamington’s buildings, parks and Pump Rooms and an opportunity to visit the archives at the County Records Office and Museum.

Many of the district’s churches will be open with volunteers on hand to show visitors around their fascinating interiors designed by the leading architects and artists of the day.

Other popular local attractions including Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton House, Lord Leycester Hospital, Hill Close Gardens and Bagot’s Castle will be offering free admission at limited times over the weekend.

Councillor Stephen Cross, Chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “As this year’s event takes place over two weekends, there is twice as much time for people to get out and about and discover a wealth of local history and better still, it’s all for free.

“I would like to thank the many volunteers who work so hard to make this very special event possible.”

A booklet listing all the venues taking part and opening times is available from libraries and visitor information centres. For a list of the sites that are open and for further information click here