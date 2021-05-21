Here's some of the line-up for Warwick's Folk Festival

Will Pound. Photo by John Wright Photography

Warwick's Folk Festival will be returning to the town later this year and more acts and entertainment have been announced.

The popular festival will return for its 42nd year from July 15 to July 18 and this year the event will take place at ‘Castle Park’, next to Warwick Castle.

Headline acts this year include Festival Patron and internationally renowned multi-instrumentalist Will Pound as well as Show of Hands, The Young’uns, Seth Lakeman, John Spiers and Jon Boden plus the award-winning Nancy Kerr – the 2015 Folk Singer of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Younger visitors can also enjoy plenty of entertainment from acts including Boundless Brothers, Dom Prag, Janice Burns and Jon Doran, Katie Spencer, The Canny Band, Zach Johnson, Chris Elliott and Caitlin Jones, Granny's Attic, Georgia Lewis and Ross Grant, Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, Inlay.

There will also be a full programme of activities for 12 to 18-year-olds with Panic Circus, puppetry with Hand to Mouth Theatre, and Wolly the Clown.

The festival will adhere to all Covid 19 safety measures. There will be reduced numbers each day, hand sanitisers and plenty of space for social distancing.

An extra field has been added to the site to allow campers to spread out as much as they feel necessary.

The festival is also hoping to bring in an app allowing people to get their drinks from the bar without having to venture into the beer tent.

Dick Dixon, Festival Director said “We can’t wait to stage our 42nd festival, especially in such a beautiful location with views across the banks of the Avon.

"From feedback we know our festival goers are looking forward to a weekend of superb music, camping, workshops, singing, dancing, sessions and giggles at what is one of the friendliest and established folk festivals around."

Early bird tickets are on sale until May 31.

Festival goers are therefore advised to book their tickets ASAP and take advantage of the savings. Visitors can choose from Friday to Sunday tickets, Thursday to Sunday tickets or just a visit for the day, and under 14s can go for free.