Here's how not to miss your bin collection this Christmas for the Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick areas

Warwick District Council is working to ensure that nobody is left with an overflowing bin this Christmas.

The council and its contractor SUEZ has been carefully rescheduling special collections over the festive season, and last week launched a campaign to inform all households in the district of the changes to their usual collection days.

The Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services, Cllr David Norris said: “The whole council team has been working hard to make sure that the recycling and refuse service runs as smoothly as possible during the holiday period. The changes to collection times will affect everyone, I therefore urge local people to play their part by visiting www.warwickdc.gov.uk/christmasrecycling to see the revised schedule for their area.”

The council would also like to encourage people to recycle as much as possible and to put any extra (sorted) recycling in a sturdy bag or small box next to the normal recycling boxes and bags.

If there is severe weather residents are asked to check the council’s website or social media for service updates.