Here's a time-lapse video of how work is progressing at Warwick's new care home

Care home provider WCS Care has released another time-lapse video of how work is progressing at their new care home in Warwick.

Work started on the new state-of-the-art Woodside care home in Spinney Hill in April 2018.

The care home will replace the former Woodside care home, which closed for demolition in 2017.

The new time-lapse video shows progress from January to March.

In February a 'topping out' ceremony was held to mark the three-storey home reaching its highest point.

Now internal work has now started.

The proposed design for Woodside care home in Warwick. Photo by WCS Care.

When the home is complete, which is due to be in Autumn, it will feature family-scale households for six or seven people with ensuite bedrooms, as well as a spa, salon, cinema, cafe, and a side-by-side bike-for-two with a cycle track.

The state-of-the-art home has been designed by local architects Robothams and will encourage people to spend more time outdoors.

External walkways will replace internal corridors and an open-air courtyard will provide easy access to features including a shop and traditional launderette.

The 'topping out ceremony' from left to right: Martin Gallagher, Managing Director ' Deeley Construction; and from WCS''Care - Christine Asbury, Chief Executive; Robin Singh, Carer; and Ed Russell, Director of Innovation and Development

Smart phone apps will be also connected to mobile care monitoring which is linked to a Relative’s Gateway, where people can check and interact with their loved ones’ care 24-hours a day.

