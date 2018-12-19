Here's a few photos from the Leamington Santa Dash

The charity’s annual festive 5k saw more than 1,000 people dressed in Santa and elf suits on Sunday December 9 and is well on the way to hitting its £38,000 fundraising target.

The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash 2018 The start of the Myton Hospices's Santa Dash in Leamington.

